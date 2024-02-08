Researchers work to protect Alpine Lake from invasive species

Last September, Idaho found quagga mussels along the Snake River in Eastern Idaho, particularly around Shoshone Falls. The mussels pose a big threat to the entire Columbia River basin because of the damage they can do to infrastructure, including irrigation, hydropower and drinking water equipment — destruction that could cost Idaho hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

Idaho took quick action, killing thousands of fish after chemically treating more than six miles of the river and trying to get rid of the mussels.

Meanwhile, another invasive snail was recently discovered in the largest Alpine Lake in our region. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel tagged along with researchers working to monitor – and control – the spread.

