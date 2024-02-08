Why one Idaho county is treating invasive weeds from the sky

When it comes to managing noxious weeds, it can be a time-consuming and sometimes hazardous job.

Which is why officials over in Fremont County are taking a new approach, choosing to tackle the invasive plants from the sky instead of the ground.

Steve Stuebner, writer and producer for Life on the Range, took a deep dive into this new method of treatment and how it's being used over in Eastern Idaho. He joined Idaho Matters, along with Chase Hirschi, the assistant weed manager for Fremont County and a drone pilot, to talk more about the practice.

