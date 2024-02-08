© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why one Idaho county is treating invasive weeds from the sky

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 8, 2024 at 2:48 PM MST
A picture of different tall grasses swaying in the breeze.
Bernard Spragg. NZ
/
Flickr

When it comes to managing noxious weeds, it can be a time-consuming and sometimes hazardous job.

Which is why officials over in Fremont County are taking a new approach, choosing to tackle the invasive plants from the sky instead of the ground.

Steve Stuebner, writer and producer for Life on the Range, took a deep dive into this new method of treatment and how it's being used over in Eastern Idaho. He joined Idaho Matters, along with Chase Hirschi, the assistant weed manager for Fremont County and a drone pilot, to talk more about the practice.

Idaho Matters Invasive SpeciesNoxious Weeds
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
