Looking at school choice through a religious school lens

By Samantha Wright
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:47 PM MST
Nampa Christian Elementary school
Dr. Greg Wiles

We’re continuing our deep dive into the topic of school choice as lawmakers debate a bill that would provide tax credits to parents who enroll their kids in private school.

That includes religious schools, which has sparked a debate over Idaho's constitution and a provision that state dollars cannot be used for religious education.

We wanted to get the perspective of a private religious school, so we asked the superintendent of Nampa Christian schools, Dr. Greg Wiles, to join Idaho Matters.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
