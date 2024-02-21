Dr. Marlene Tromp prepares to step in front of the Idaho legislature

Every year, the heads of Idaho's public colleges and universities stand up in front of budget lawmakers at the Idaho Legislature and present their annual request for general fund dollars.

This year will be a little different after some changes were made inside the powerful Joint Finance Appropriations Committee, and Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp has been preparing for her turn in front of the committee.

She sat down with our Morning Edition host, George Prentice, to talk about her preparations and about what Boise State has accomplished over the past year.

