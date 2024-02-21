© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Dr. Marlene Tromp prepares to step in front of the Idaho legislature

By Staff
Published February 21, 2024 at 2:09 PM MST
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Every year, the heads of Idaho's public colleges and universities stand up in front of budget lawmakers at the Idaho Legislature and present their annual request for general fund dollars.

This year will be a little different after some changes were made inside the powerful Joint Finance Appropriations Committee, and Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp has been preparing for her turn in front of the committee.

She sat down with our Morning Edition host, George Prentice, to talk about her preparations and about what Boise State has accomplished over the past year.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise State UniversityDr. Marlene Tromp
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate