© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Reimagining history: 'Boulevard of Bold Dreams' tells a new story inspired by an icon

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 21, 2024 at 1:51 PM MST
The cast of "Boulevard of Bold Dreams."
Alley Repertory Theater
The cast of "Boulevard of Bold Dreams."

It's been more than 80 years since Hattie McDaniel made history as the first black actor to win an Oscar, accepting the award for her role as Mammy in "Gone with the Wind."

Now the story of that night is being reimagined in the play "Boulevard of Bold Dreams," which is premiering on the Alley Repertory Theater stage next week in Boise.

Dakotah Brown, the director of the production, and Shana Tavares, who plays Hattie McDaniel, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming performance.

Tags
Idaho Matters Alley RepTheater
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate