Reimagining history: 'Boulevard of Bold Dreams' tells a new story inspired by an icon

It's been more than 80 years since Hattie McDaniel made history as the first black actor to win an Oscar, accepting the award for her role as Mammy in "Gone with the Wind."

Now the story of that night is being reimagined in the play "Boulevard of Bold Dreams," which is premiering on the Alley Repertory Theater stage next week in Boise.

Dakotah Brown, the director of the production, and Shana Tavares, who plays Hattie McDaniel, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming performance.

