How is our growing population impacting Idahoan's sense of home?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 27, 2024 at 2:27 PM MST
Large trees in their fall colors create a tunnel over historic Harrison Boulevard in Boise's North End neighborhood.
Talo Pinto
/
Flickr
For several years now, housing has been listed as a top priority issue in Idaho. And as the state's population continues to grow, the problem isn't getting any smaller.

When it comes to addressing the housing crisis, it's not just affordability that people are worried about; it's the solution and how that solution might impact neighborhoods, particularly in Boise.

Dr. Krista Paulsen is an Associate Professor of Urban Studies in the School of Public Service at Boise State University, and she'll be talking more about this topic at Boise's Fettuccine Forum on March 7 and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Affordable HousingBoise Growth
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
