The fight over water in the West heats up

The Colorado River is shrinking due to climate change. And states that use it are at odds about how to share its water.

The current rules for managing the river expire in 2026 and need to be replaced. States are on deadline to submit a first draft this week, but they have not agreed on just one proposal.

KUNC’s Alex Hager reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

