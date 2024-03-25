© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Is Idaho doing enough to protect wildlife from busy roadways?

By Staff
Published March 25, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT

Roads connect people and goods from point A to point B. But for animals, roads fragment important chunks of habitat.

Scattered across Idaho, there are a handful of tunnels carved under roads that allow wildlife to pass through and avoid collisions with cars. But this roughly $7 million bridge by Cervidae Peak is the state’s first overpass dedicated to wildlife. Some studies have shown animals like elk and moose prefer open overpasses compared with narrow underpasses.

Infrastructure, ranging from bridges and tunnels, to roadside fences and culverts, are increasingly being employed to stitch together wildlife corridors. However, experts knowledgeable about wildlife migrations, worry Idaho lags other western states in tackling wildlife-vehicle collisions and habitat fragmentation.

Rachel Cohen has more on the toll it has on animals and what the state can do.

Idaho Matters Idaho Transportation DepartmentWildlifeIdaho Department of Fish and Game
