How one small instrument has inspired generations of Idahoans

Every year, one small instrument draws hundreds of people together in Yellow Pine, Idaho.

For more than 30 years, the harmonica has played an important role in this mountain community, bringing people together to celebrate not just music but a unique history with the Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival.

And in anticipation of this event organizers are hosting a fundraiser to help support it.

Longtime supporters of the festival Brent Palmatier, Jason Stephens and TeJay Rogers joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

