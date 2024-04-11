© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one small instrument has inspired generations of Idahoans

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 11, 2024 at 1:58 PM MDT
A mountain road surrounded by trees.
Robert Bales
/
Flickr

Every year, one small instrument draws hundreds of people together in Yellow Pine, Idaho.

For more than 30 years, the harmonica has played an important role in this mountain community, bringing people together to celebrate not just music but a unique history with the Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival.

And in anticipation of this event organizers are hosting a fundraiser to help support it.

Longtime supporters of the festival Brent Palmatier, Jason Stephens and TeJay Rogers joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Idaho Matters Music
Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
