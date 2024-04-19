Kevin Bacon returns to Payson High for a special farewell

A high school in our region will get some Hollywood glitz for prom day this month. Kevin Bacon is coming to Utah's Payson High, where part of Footloose was filmed.

This is the movie's 40th anniversary and the school building will be torn down next year. So students and faculty have been working for months to bring home the bacon.

KUER's Ciara Hulet was at Payson High when the news went public, and has this report for the Mountain West News Bureau.

