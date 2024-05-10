Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 10, 2024
Fundraising by legislative candidates is giving some people pause, schools are supporting teachers in a new way, Idahoans should get ready to update their IDs and the Idaho Democratic Party is doubling their efforts in the face of recent legislation.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Carly Flandro, Reporter withIdaho Ed News
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Ian Max Stevenson Reporter with theIdaho Statesman
- Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun