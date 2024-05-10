© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 10, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 10, 2024 at 1:36 PM MDT
Fundraising by legislative candidates is giving some people pause, schools are supporting teachers in a new way, Idahoans should get ready to update their IDs and the Idaho Democratic Party is doubling their efforts in the face of recent legislation.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableElectionsClassroom
Gemma Gaudette
