Idaho Matters: School Choice

The College of Idaho is tackling three issues this year with their second Idaho Policy Forum, bringing together a wide group of speakers to talk about the open primary initiative, green energy and school vouchers.
Legislators announce tax credit proposal for non-public school students
On Friday, legislators announced a new tax credit proposal for students receiving schooling outside of public institutions. Under the proposal, families would receive a refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 to cover costs related to their child’s non-public education.
Idaho Matters takes a look at the news that made headlines this week, including a wrap up of the 2023 legislative session and why Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is being sued by Planned Parenthood.
Idaho Matters takes a look at the news that made headlines this week, including why Ada County delicined a request for funds to help pay for emergency housing, an update on the Lori and Chad Daybell murder case and a look at the latest bill targeting 'obscene' materials in libraries.
Idaho Matters takes a look at the news that made headlines this week, including an update on the Daybell case, a new bill that could restrict minors from attending drag shows and some insight into why the Idaho Legislature wants to bring the firing squad back.
Idaho Matters takes a look at some of the current controversies in public education, from Critical Race Theory to censorship to arguments over school funding and school choice.
The debate over school choice is heating up in Idaho.
Idaho Matters takes a look at the news that made headlines this week, including a bill that would change the legal definition of abortion, the impact of location on teachers' pay and why one Idaho lawmaker is saying he doesn't want to hear from anyone under the age of 18.
Reclaim Idaho, the group behind a recent ballot initiative to boost education funding, is launching a new awareness campaign to fight against school vouchers this upcoming legislative session.
Starting in January, a brand new legislature will have to grapple with how to spend $410 million more on public education.
The results are in for the Boise School Board elections. Idaho Matters takes a look at who won and who lost.
As the school year starts in Idaho, there aren't enough teachers to go around.