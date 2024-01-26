© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
2023 tax statements will be sent out early next week

Idaho Matters: School Choice

Idaho Matters: School Choice

Idaho Matters is focusing a series of conversations on school choice and possible changes to Idaho’s educational system as proposed by the Idaho Legislature. Also, discussions will seek clarification of major policy initiatives, possible impacts on school districts and access to private and religious education in Idaho. We’ll also assess efforts to increase teacher pay and possible changes to statewide funding of schools.

We want to hear your thoughts about education reform in Idaho via e-mail at IdahoMatters@BoiseState.edu or you can leave a voice message at 208-426-BSPR (208-426-2777) or with the ‘Talk to Us’ feature in the Boise State Public Radio App.

Breaking down the three main issues of the 2023 Idaho Policy Forum
Samantha Wright
The College of Idaho is tackling three issues this year with their second Idaho Policy Forum, bringing together a wide group of speakers to talk about the open primary initiative, green energy and school vouchers.
The state of education in Idaho
Samantha Wright
Gov. Little wants a full audit of the 'Empowering Parents' program
Samantha Wright
Legislators announce tax credit proposal for non-public school students
On Friday, legislators announced a new tax credit proposal for students receiving schooling outside of public institutions. Under the proposal, families would receive a refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 to cover costs related to their child’s non-public education.
Taxpayer money for religious schools? New proposal could allow it in Idaho
Some Idaho lawmakers are revamping their campaign to give taxpayer dollars to private, religious schools.
School vouchers, school choice and the 2023 Idaho legislative session
The Idaho Legislature starts next week and the topic of school vouchers will likely take up a large chunk of time and effort.
