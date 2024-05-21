© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Is our democracy under threat?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 21, 2024 at 2:29 PM MDT
FILE - In this June 14, 2007, file photo, Abraham Lincoln's iconic stovepipe hat of questioned authenticity is photographed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. Now that there is no concrete evidence that the felted beaver-fur hat ever sat atop Lincoln's 6-foot-4 frame, the foundation that bought the hat as part of a 1,500-piece, $23 million deal with California collector Louise Taper is not considering asking for a refund. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Seth Perlman/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this June 14, 2007, file photo, Abraham Lincoln's iconic stovepipe hat of questioned authenticity is photographed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. Now that there is no concrete evidence that the felted beaver-fur hat ever sat atop Lincoln's 6-foot-4 frame, the foundation that bought the hat as part of a 1,500-piece, $23 million deal with California collector Louise Taper is not considering asking for a refund. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Since the infancy of the United States, America’s leaders from James Madison to Abraham Lincoln have warned that threats to our democracy would not come from abroad but from Americans themselves.

Dr. David Adler, President of the Alturas Institute will be holding another Constitutional Conversation at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Yanke Center in Boise titled "A president and the nation’s ideals on trial: how did we drift into calamity - wisdom from Abraham Lincoln" and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters David AdlerU.S. Constitution
