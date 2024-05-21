Is our democracy under threat?

Since the infancy of the United States, America’s leaders from James Madison to Abraham Lincoln have warned that threats to our democracy would not come from abroad but from Americans themselves.

Dr. David Adler, President of the Alturas Institute will be holding another Constitutional Conversation at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Yanke Center in Boise titled "A president and the nation’s ideals on trial: how did we drift into calamity - wisdom from Abraham Lincoln" and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.