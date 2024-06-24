© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
McCall stations are off the air due to an electrical outage
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

An update on Micron's Boise expansion

By Samantha Wright
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:14 PM MDT
The campus of Micron Technology Inc. in Boise, Idaho.
Charlie Litchfield
/
Associated Press
The campus of Micron Technology Inc. in Boise, Idaho.

Out in Southeast Boise, 11 cranes and hundreds of workers are building Micron's new computer chip fabrication plant.

The project itself is huge and will employ 4,000 construction workers. They're making their own concrete at the site and crushing tons of rock.

We wanted an update on the $15 billion expansion project, and it just so happens that BoiseDev.com just flew a drone over the construction to see what's up, so we invited Don Day, the founder and editor of BoiseDev.com, to join Idaho Matters.

Tags
Idaho Matters Micron
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate