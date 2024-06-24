An update on Micron's Boise expansion

Out in Southeast Boise, 11 cranes and hundreds of workers are building Micron's new computer chip fabrication plant.

The project itself is huge and will employ 4,000 construction workers. They're making their own concrete at the site and crushing tons of rock.

We wanted an update on the $15 billion expansion project, and it just so happens that BoiseDev.com just flew a drone over the construction to see what's up, so we invited Don Day, the founder and editor of BoiseDev.com, to join Idaho Matters.