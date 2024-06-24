© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Caldwell's 'John C. Rice House' gets ready for a big move

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:08 PM MDT
This weekend, one historic home will be making a big move.

Built in 1895, theJohn C. Rice House has had many people pass through its door, serving first as a home and then as a parsonage and Sunday school until being left vacant.

Now, the Caldwell Housing Authority is breathing new life into the property, once again establishing the building as an important part of the community as it's relocated to a new part of town.

Mike Dittenber, executive director of the Caldwell Housing Authority, and project manager Carlos Gonzalez joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Hannah Gardoski
