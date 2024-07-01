A new ballot tool is providing transparency during Ada County elections

In Ada County alone, the Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives got just 186 votes over his primary challenger in May.

Another race in Ada County was even closer. Republican Chris Bruce was just 47 votes away from Melissa Durrant in the larger race for the District 23 state representative seat.

And now, thanks to the new Ada County Ballot Verifier, anyone can inspect the ballots for these races, looking at each vote, to see for themselves how the election came out.

We told you about the new tool before the May primary, which was the first real-time test of the system, and we wanted to know how it worked out, so we invited Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple and Civera CEO Adam Friedman to join Idaho Matters.

