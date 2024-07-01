© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
A new ballot tool is providing transparency during Ada County elections

By Samantha Wright
Published July 1, 2024 at 2:20 PM MDT
A screenshot of the Ada County Election verifier.
Ada County Elections

In Ada County alone, the Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives got just 186 votes over his primary challenger in May.

Another race in Ada County was even closer. Republican Chris Bruce was just 47 votes away from Melissa Durrant in the larger race for the District 23 state representative seat.

And now, thanks to the new Ada County Ballot Verifier, anyone can inspect the ballots for these races, looking at each vote, to see for themselves how the election came out.

We told you about the new tool before the May primary, which was the first real-time test of the system, and we wanted to know how it worked out, so we invited Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple and Civera CEO Adam Friedman to join Idaho Matters.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

