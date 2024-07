This summer, many U.S. citizens are planning trips aboard. In fact, more people are set to travel overseas in 2024 than any previous year.

So, if you're one of the lucky ones looking to take a trip, do you know what to do in case of a medical emergency?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about what you need to know before heading out of town.