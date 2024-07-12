Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 12, 2024
The Open Primary Initiative is headed to the ballot, there's a petition from the Attorney General's office to hear the Hecox v. Little case, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has voiced her support for President Biden and we a look at firework laws.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television