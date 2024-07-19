Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 19, 2024

A new law has put restrictions on library book challenges, there are a growing number of evictions in the Treasure Valley, reading scores for Idaho students are still lagging, improvement is needed in the Forest Services fire program and we take a look at Project 2025's plan for education.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

