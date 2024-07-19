© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 19, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:24 PM MDT
A new law has put restrictions on library book challenges, there are a growing number of evictions in the Treasure Valley, reading scores for Idaho students are still lagging, improvement is needed in the Forest Services fire program and we take a look at Project 2025's plan for education.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
