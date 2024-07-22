© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

President Biden steps down: What's next for Idaho and the nation

By Samantha Wright
Published July 22, 2024 at 1:38 PM MDT
President Joe Biden, right, walks with Vice President Kamala Harris on May 13, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden, right, walks with Vice President Kamala Harris on May 13, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be running for a second term and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the nominee to run against former President Donald Trump.

Harris says she’s ready to "earn and win" the nomination, and many Democrats have come out to support her.

However, the Democratic National Committee chair says the party will go through the process to find a candidate who can defeat President Trump in the election, which is just over three months away.

Jaclyn Kettler, political scientist at Boise State University, McKay Cunningham, College of Idaho Director of Graduate Initiatives and Rep. Lauren Necochea, the Chair of the Idaho Democratic Party, joined Idaho Matters to break down what this means for voters and Idaho.

Joe Biden Donald Trump Kamala Harris
Samantha Wright
