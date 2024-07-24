© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: July 24, 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published July 24, 2024 at 12:28 PM MDT
Johns Hopkins University Press

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 26, 2023.

The Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic that started just over four years ago in Idaho.

While we still struggle with cases of COVID-19 and its variants, many are looking back to figure out what we did right and what we did wrong, with an eye toward the next global outbreak of a virus.

Dr. David Pate, who has hosted our Doctor’s Roundtable since it began and Dr. Ted Epperly wrote a book that looks at the the pandemic and provides over 100 recommendations designed to help everyone prepare for and survive the next outbreak.

The book is called "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak: A Guide to Planning from the Schoolhouse to the White House" and it’s out now. Dr. Pate and Dr. Epperly joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19PandemicBooks
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate