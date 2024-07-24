Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: July 24, 2024

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 26, 2023.

The Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic that started just over four years ago in Idaho.

While we still struggle with cases of COVID-19 and its variants, many are looking back to figure out what we did right and what we did wrong, with an eye toward the next global outbreak of a virus.

Dr. David Pate, who has hosted our Doctor’s Roundtable since it began and Dr. Ted Epperly wrote a book that looks at the the pandemic and provides over 100 recommendations designed to help everyone prepare for and survive the next outbreak.

The book is called "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak: A Guide to Planning from the Schoolhouse to the White House" and it’s out now. Dr. Pate and Dr. Epperly joined Idaho Matters to talk more.