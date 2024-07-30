© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Idaho youth are working to reduce heat in urban areas

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 30, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT
A heat sensor collects weather data in a Boise neighborhood.
Idaho Conservation Corps

Earlier this month, weather sensors were placed throughout a Boise neighborhood to document how heat is impacting our urban areas.

The project, which is being spearheaded by a youth-led research team with the Idaho Conservation Corps, aims to show how additional tree canopy could provide a possible solution to rising temperatures here in the Treasure Valley.

Lisa O'Flaherty, the state director of the Idaho Conservation Corps, along with youth-crew member Logan Clark-Rivera, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters HeatGlobal Warming
Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
