How Idaho youth are working to reduce heat in urban areas

Earlier this month, weather sensors were placed throughout a Boise neighborhood to document how heat is impacting our urban areas.

The project, which is being spearheaded by a youth-led research team with the Idaho Conservation Corps, aims to show how additional tree canopy could provide a possible solution to rising temperatures here in the Treasure Valley.

Lisa O'Flaherty, the state director of the Idaho Conservation Corps, along with youth-crew member Logan Clark-Rivera, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

