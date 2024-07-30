Why are people in Idaho hesitant to buy electric vehicles?

Earlier this month, officials in Idaho announced where they want to build new electric vehicle charging stations in communities like Bliss, Fruitland, Pocatello and Jerome. This endeavor is part of a federal program to expand the nation’s charging infrastructure, which wants to offer public charging stations every 50 miles along a national network.

It’s a lack of available charging stations that has kept many from buying an EV, according to a new survey by Triple A Idaho.

Only 18% of adults say they’re ready to buy an electric car, and more than 50% of them say it's because there aren’t enough charging stations and they’re afraid they’ll run out of ‘charge’ before they get to where they’re going.

Matthew Conde, Triple A Idaho Public and Government Affairs Director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new study.

