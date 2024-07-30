© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Why are people in Idaho hesitant to buy electric vehicles?

By Samantha Wright
Published July 30, 2024 at 2:42 PM MDT
A black electric vehicle charges.
Richard Vogel
/
AP

Earlier this month, officials in Idaho announced where they want to build new electric vehicle charging stations in communities like Bliss, Fruitland, Pocatello and Jerome. This endeavor is part of a federal program to expand the nation’s charging infrastructure, which wants to offer public charging stations every 50 miles along a national network.

It’s a lack of available charging stations that has kept many from buying an EV, according to a new survey by Triple A Idaho.

Only 18% of adults say they’re ready to buy an electric car, and more than 50% of them say it's because there aren’t enough charging stations and they’re afraid they’ll run out of ‘charge’ before they get to where they’re going.

Matthew Conde, Triple A Idaho Public and Government Affairs Director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new study.

