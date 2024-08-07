© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

Former Meridian mayor shares the harrowing story of her daughters false imprisonment

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 7, 2024 at 1:59 PM MDT
Imagine sending your child off on an adventure to a foreign country and waiting to hear from them, letting you know they've arrived safely, but that call never comes.

Former Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd and her husband Jan know that sinking feeling well because they experienced it three years ago.

The de Weerds shared their harrowing family crisis in the new book, "When We Could Not See the Moon," and joined Idaho Matters to talk more about their experience.

