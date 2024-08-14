A new podcast tackles the challenges of parenting

Parenting is one of the hardest jobs there is, and the stress can feel overwhelming, so where can parents turn to get advice?

Idaho Children's Trust Fund has partnered with long-time radio personality Ken Bass and his wife Michelle, a licensed clinical social worker, to create a podcast that dives into these issues.

Ken and Michelle, along with Roger Sherman, the executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the Resilient Parenting Podcast.

