Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

A new podcast tackles the challenges of parenting

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:04 PM MDT
Parenting is one of the hardest jobs there is, and the stress can feel overwhelming, so where can parents turn to get advice?

Idaho Children's Trust Fund has partnered with long-time radio personality Ken Bass and his wife Michelle, a licensed clinical social worker, to create a podcast that dives into these issues.

Ken and Michelle, along with Roger Sherman, the executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the Resilient Parenting Podcast.

Tags
Idaho Matters ChildrenParenting
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

