Love can find you in the most unexpected of places, even in the afterlife, wearing embarrassing pajamas after joking on a very questionable burger.

It may not be the meet-cute every girl dreams of, but, hey, who said romance was easy?

Certainly not Kirsty Greenwood, author of July's GMA book club pick, "The Love of My Afterlife." She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her newest release.