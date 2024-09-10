The Climate Crisis: Creating change with hope
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on September 11, 2023.
NPR is spending this week looking at climate solutions, and as part of this series, we'll be bringing you stories on our climate throughout the week.
When it comes to learning about climate change, there’s lots of information out there. And figuring out how to address the problem can be overwhelming, especially as we continue to see headlines in the news concerning the global warming crisis.
All of that together can feel scary. Fear isn’t the answer though, at least according to atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe. Instead, she points to hope as a catalyst for change. Hayhoe joined Idaho Matters to talk more.