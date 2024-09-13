Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 13, 2024
The latest on the Lava and Wapiti fires, a Boise man has been arrested in connection with a terrorist organization, two hunters have survived a grizzly bear attack and new apartments will soon go up near the airport despite objections.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Ian Max Stevenson with the Idaho Statesman
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television