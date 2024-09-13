© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 13, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM MDT
Dark smoke and active flames are seen rising above a green treeline. You can see a river full of water with the trees and fire behind it.
Custer County Sheriff

The latest on the Lava and Wapiti fires, a Boise man has been arrested in connection with a terrorist organization, two hunters have survived a grizzly bear attack and new apartments will soon go up near the airport despite objections.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableWildfiresTerrorismBoise Airport
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
