Celebrating Latino Conservation Week

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 17, 2024 at 1:05 PM MDT
People celebrate Latino Conservation Week.
Latino Conservation Week
/
Traci Swift

Protecting our environment is important, especially if we want to continue to enjoy it, which is something that many people will be doing as they take part in Latino Conservation Week.

The national celebration kicked off earlier this weekend and puts focus on the conservation goals of our Latino community while also providing lots of opportunities to get out in nature.

Melisa Rodriguez, one of the week's organizers and an urban ranger with Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

Idaho Matters LatinoConservationHispanic Heritage Month
