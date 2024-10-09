Why eighth graders are naming ITD's snowplows

Contests to name a snowplow are becoming more common around Idaho. It’s a great way to involve and educate kids about what road departments do each year to get ready for winter weather.

For the past two years we’ve told you about Nampa's name that plow contest where elementary school kids came up with names like "Darth Blader" and "Frosty the Snowplow."

Now the Idaho Transportation Department is joining in with its first name a snowplow contest targeted at eighth grade students who are just about the right age to start drivers training.

Ellen Mattila, public information officer with the Idaho Transportation Department, and transportation program manager Vincent Trimboli join Idaho Matters to talk more about the contest and how ITD prepares for winter road conditions.

