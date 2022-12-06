© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!

Published December 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST
City of Nampa snowplows 2022 reduced.jpg
1 of 4  — City of Nampa snowplows 2022 reduced.jpg
City of Nampa
City of Nampa Baby Snowda Snowplow 2022 reduced.jpg
2 of 4  — City of Nampa Baby Snowda Snowplow 2022 reduced.jpg
City of Nampa
City of Nampa streets team apply name to snowplow 2022_2 reduced.jpg
3 of 4  — City of Nampa streets team apply name to snowplow 2022_2 reduced.jpg
City of Nampa
City of Nampa Darth Blader 2022 reduced.jpg
4 of 4  — City of Nampa Darth Blader 2022 reduced.jpg
City of Nampa

It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions.

The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”

Chelsea Bailey, a first grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this special project.

Idaho Matters NampaNampa School District
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
