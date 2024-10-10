© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Improving your experience on the Boise Foothills trail system

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:24 PM MDT
The Boise Foothills.
albussan
/
Flickr

The Boise Foothills trail system sees a lot of traffic throughout the year. Which is why the folks over at Ridge to Rivers are constantly working to improve people's experience.

In order to do that, though, they need feedback. So they're asking you to share your experience on the trails in an annual survey.

Lisa Duplessie, Foothills and Open Space Superintendent with the Parks and Recreation Department, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise FoothillsHikingRidge to Rivers
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate