Improving your experience on the Boise Foothills trail system

The Boise Foothills trail system sees a lot of traffic throughout the year. Which is why the folks over at Ridge to Rivers are constantly working to improve people's experience.

In order to do that, though, they need feedback. So they're asking you to share your experience on the trails in an annual survey.

Lisa Duplessie, Foothills and Open Space Superintendent with the Parks and Recreation Department, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

