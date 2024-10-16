© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

Pace for Peace: Running for a cause

By Samantha Wright
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:12 PM MDT
Gem State Joggers and the Pace for Peace team.
Pace for Peace
Gem State Joggers and the Pace for Peace team.

Many of the refugees who have come to Idaho in the past few years came from the Congo, a war-torn African country facing a humanitarian crisis caused by violence and natural disasters that have forced millions of people out of their homes.

After fleeing their home country, these refugees still face challenges as they adjust to a very different life in Idaho, and a group of dedicated people are hoping a new 5-k run in Boise will help build bridges between our community and its newest members.

Samuel Bisoka is the founder of "Gem State Joggers" and is an organizer of this Saturday's Pace for Peace 5k, but he says it’s more than just a run or a fundraiser. He calls it a "powerful call to action for solidarity, understanding, and community building."

He joined Idaho Matters along with Pace for Peace organizer Sayed Mirbacha.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
