Pace for Peace: Running for a cause

Many of the refugees who have come to Idaho in the past few years came from the Congo, a war-torn African country facing a humanitarian crisis caused by violence and natural disasters that have forced millions of people out of their homes.

After fleeing their home country, these refugees still face challenges as they adjust to a very different life in Idaho, and a group of dedicated people are hoping a new 5-k run in Boise will help build bridges between our community and its newest members.

Samuel Bisoka is the founder of "Gem State Joggers" and is an organizer of this Saturday's P ace for Peace 5k, but he says it’s more than just a run or a fundraiser. He calls it a "powerful call to action for solidarity, understanding, and community building."

He joined Idaho Matters along with Pace for Peace organizer Sayed Mirbacha.

