Expanding coverage for 3D mammograms in Idaho

When it comes to cancer diagnosis among women, breast cancer is the second most common .

In recent years we’ve seen a spike in the disease, particularly in people 50 years and younger , which makes early detection critical. Luckily, that’s something that's becoming easier with technology like 3D mammograms.

Not everyone has the kind of health insurance to receive this kind of preventative care, though, which is why Idaho House Representative Brooke Green plans to bring forth legislation to expand breast imaging coverage.

She joined Idaho Matters along with breast radiologist Dr. Barbara White, founder of Lyra Total Breast Health, and Dr. Rhiana Menen, fellowship trained breast surgeon and medical director of Mountain State Breast and General Surgery.