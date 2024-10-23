© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters

Expanding coverage for 3D mammograms in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 23, 2024 at 3:36 PM MDT
A doctor shows what a 3D image of the breast using tomosynthesis (3D mammography) looks like on a screen.
A doctor shows what a 3D image of the breast using tomosynthesis (3D mammography) looks like on a screen.

When it comes to cancer diagnosis among women, breast cancer is the second most common.

In recent years we’ve seen a spike in the disease, particularly in people 50 years and younger, which makes early detection critical. Luckily, that’s something that's becoming easier with technology like 3D mammograms.

Not everyone has the kind of health insurance to receive this kind of preventative care, though, which is why Idaho House Representative Brooke Green plans to bring forth legislation to expand breast imaging coverage.

She joined Idaho Matters along with breast radiologist Dr. Barbara White, founder of Lyra Total Breast Health, and Dr. Rhiana Menen, fellowship trained breast surgeon and medical director of Mountain State Breast and General Surgery.

Idaho Matters Breast Cancer3D Mammography
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
