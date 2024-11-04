© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How American cities have changed over time

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:08 PM MST
Boise city lights in the evening.
James Edmondson
/
Flickr

For years now, Treasure Valley cities have been among some of the fastest-growing urban areas in the country. And Idaho's not alone; since the late 1700s, there have been identifiable growth spurts in America's population that have sometimes lasted for decades.

However, have you ever wondered why population shifts like this suddenly take place?

That's a question that Tom Baerwald will be answering in his upcoming lecture with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He’s been studying how and why America's metropolitan regions have changed over time, and he's joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Tags
Idaho Matters Osher InstituteCity of BoiseGeography
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate