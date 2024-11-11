Nonprofit builds solutions to housing needs in Mountain Home
Across the state affordable housing continues to be an issue. In the Treasure Valley alone, the number of evictions has nearly doubled since 2022.
Which is why LEAP Housing, a local nonprofit, is working to build solutions. Their latest project has taken them to Mountain Home, where they recently hosted the grand opening of Falcons Landing, a new apartment complex that is helping to fill a gap in the city’s housing needs.
Bart Cochran, founder and CEO of LEAP Housing, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.