© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

City of Boise calls on creative community for feedback in new survey

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 14, 2024 at 2:09 PM MST
Downtown Boise in the fall.
Talo Pinto
/
Flickr

Here in Boise there is no shortage of art—from traffic boxes to sculptures to murals, there is a splash of color on almost every corner of the community, and that’s not by mistake.

The Boise City Department of Arts and Culture has made it their mission to add value to our public spaces, and part of that includes planning for the future. Which is why they’re asking for your feedback in a new survey that will help to update the city's 2017 Cultural Master Plan.

Cultural planner Tilley Bubb, with the Boise City Department of Arts and History, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters CultureBoise City
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate