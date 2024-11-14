City of Boise calls on creative community for feedback in new survey

Here in Boise there is no shortage of art—from traffic boxes to sculptures to murals, there is a splash of color on almost every corner of the community, and that’s not by mistake.

The Boise City Department of Arts and Culture has made it their mission to add value to our public spaces, and part of that includes planning for the future. Which is why they’re asking for your feedback in a new survey that will help to update the city's 2017 Cultural Master Plan.

Cultural planner Tilley Bubb, with the Boise City Department of Arts and History, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

