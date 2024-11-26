Idaho Decision 2024: Post-election audits

Tens of thousands of people signed up to vote on election day in Idaho, and election officials have been auditing the voting process to ensure everything worked the way it was supposed to.

Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season, we asked Idaho’s Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters for a breakdown.

