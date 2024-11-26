© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

Idaho Decision 2024: Post-election audits

By Samantha Wright
Published November 26, 2024 at 2:13 PM MST
Election personnel sort ballots in preparation for an audit.
Elijah Nouvelage
/
Getty Images
Election personnel sort ballots in preparation for an audit.

Tens of thousands of people signed up to vote on election day in Idaho, and election officials have been auditing the voting process to ensure everything worked the way it was supposed to.

Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season, we asked Idaho’s Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters for a breakdown.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
