Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: November 27, 2024

Many U.S. health officials are concerned by 53 confirmed human cases of a Bird Flu variant across seven states this year.

There is a new potential case in a California child without known contact with an infected animal, and a Canadian teen is still fighting for their life, in critical condition at a British Columbia hospital, after contracting the Bird Flu.

So how concerned do we need to be about another pandemic? Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

