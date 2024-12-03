Creating hope: Why housing nonprofits need your help

Here in Idaho the number of people experiencing homelessness is growing, which means nonprofits are receiving more requests for help.

However, in order to provide this help, nonprofits also need support. That’s why each year the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge works to raise money for organizations that are providing crucial resources to the community.

Brady Ellis, Vice President of Community Housing, and David Ambroz, author of "A Place Called Home," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

