© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Creating hope: Why housing nonprofits need your help

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 3, 2024 at 1:16 PM MST
Bunk beds at a homeless shelter.
Madelyn Beck
/
Mountain West News Bureau

Here in Idaho the number of people experiencing homelessness is growing, which means nonprofits are receiving more requests for help.

However, in order to provide this help, nonprofits also need support. That’s why each year the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge works to raise money for organizations that are providing crucial resources to the community.

Brady Ellis, Vice President of Community Housing, and David Ambroz, author of "A Place Called Home," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters NonprofitHomelessness
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate