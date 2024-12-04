Overcoming homelessness: How one nonprofit is giving back this holiday season

The holidays are often a time of celebration, but for families who have experienced homelessness and are still working to get back on their feet, it can also be a time of financial stress.

That’s why CATCH, a local nonprofit, has started an initiative to help spread a little bit of joy. Their goal is to give parents a chance to create some holiday magic with gifts of their choosing and good quality time.

CATCH's Director of Housing Services, Jeremy Blades, as well as case manager Lauren Senske and Skyler Augenbaugh, a mother who has worked with CATCH, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

