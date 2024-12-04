© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Overcoming homelessness: How one nonprofit is giving back this holiday season

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 4, 2024 at 1:22 PM MST
Christmas presents.
Tonto clair
/
Flickr

The holidays are often a time of celebration, but for families who have experienced homelessness and are still working to get back on their feet, it can also be a time of financial stress.

That’s why CATCH, a local nonprofit, has started an initiative to help spread a little bit of joy. Their goal is to give parents a chance to create some holiday magic with gifts of their choosing and good quality time.

CATCH's Director of Housing Services, Jeremy Blades, as well as case manager Lauren Senske and Skyler Augenbaugh, a mother who has worked with CATCH, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Idaho Matters NonprofitGivingChristmasHomelessness
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

