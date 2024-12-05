A federal appeals court weighs in on Idaho abortion laws

On Monday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Idaho can enforce part of its abortion trafficking ban which means that someone who takes a minor across state lines to get an abortion, without the parent’s consent, could go to jail.

But the judges also ruled that part of the law doesn’t measure up under the First Amendment.

And Wednesday, the same court kicked another case, that looks at whether doctors in Idaho can refer their patients out of state to get an abortion, back to a lower court to be decided.

So what does this mean for minors seeking an abortion in Idaho? And where do we go from here?