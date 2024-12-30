Our changing climate: How does it affect our health?

Over the last year, Idaho Matters has taken a deep dive into how the changing climate is affecting our health.

How important are trees and green spaces to keeping us healthy? How does climate change impact the mental health of our kids? What changes can we implement to make a difference for our planet?

These were all questions we wanted to explore this year, and we've gathered those conversations together in our series "How we're adapting to a changing climate."

So join us as we find answers and look at ways to make positive changes to our health and planet.

