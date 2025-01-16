Combatting SIDS: New study examines possible safety risks to infants

In the United States, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is the leading cause of death in infants from one to 12 months old.

It's a tragedy that often happens when a baby is put down to sleep. According to Erin Mannen, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering at Boise State University, it could have something to do with biomechanical factors, which include things like body position, feeding practices, and product designs, all of which can impact your child's breathing.

That's why she's leading a new study geared towards this specific issue. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this important work.

For more information or to volunteer your baby for the study, please email BabiLab@BoiseState.edu.