Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

Trump returns to office: How the new administration could affect Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:21 PM MST
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
/
AP

Donald Trump was sworn in again Monday as the President of the United States.

He immediately began signing a slew of executive orders, covering everything from what he called an “invasion” at the southern border, to “opening up” the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil exploration, and even blocking Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project in the Magic Valley.

Trump called Lava Ridge “contrary to the public interest” and said it “suffers from legal deficiencies,” then he directed the Secretary of the Interior to put a temporary moratorium on the project.

So how else will the new Trump Administration affect Idaho? Dr. David Alder, President of the Alturas Institute, has been examining the theme and content of the 47th President’s address to the nation yesterday for clues.

Dr. Adler will be speaking about it Thursday, Jan. 23, at his first “Constitutional Conversation” of 2025 and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

