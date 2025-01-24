The challenge against same-sex marriage in Idaho

Idaho lawmakers are introducing a flurry of legislation this session, including a memorial asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow states to make their own decisions over how marriage should be defined.

The memorial isn’t a bill and doesn’t hold the weight of a law, but many may not be aware that Idaho has a trigger ban tucked into its constitution that says if federal protections were ever removed for same-sex marriage, a ban could take effect immediately in Idaho.

Representative Ilana Rubel, the minority house leader, who’s sponsoring a state constitutional amendment on same-sex marriage, and Sue Latta, the original plaintiff who successfully overturned Idaho’s same-sex marriage ban in 2014, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

