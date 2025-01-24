© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The challenge against same-sex marriage in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published January 24, 2025 at 2:40 PM MST
The Idaho State Capitol building taken from an upward angle. you can see the American flag, the POW MIA flag and the Idaho State flag.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio News

Idaho lawmakers are introducing a flurry of legislation this session, including a memorial asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow states to make their own decisions over how marriage should be defined.

The memorial isn’t a bill and doesn’t hold the weight of a law, but many may not be aware that Idaho has a trigger ban tucked into its constitution that says if federal protections were ever removed for same-sex marriage, a ban could take effect immediately in Idaho.

Representative Ilana Rubel, the minority house leader, who’s sponsoring a state constitutional amendment on same-sex marriage, and Sue Latta, the original plaintiff who successfully overturned Idaho’s same-sex marriage ban in 2014, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Same Sex Marriage
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate