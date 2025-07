In the 19th century, as settlers took their cattle cars out to the American West, an uninvited passenger hitched a ride: cheatgrass.

Since then, cheatgrass, or Bromus tectorum, has sparked an ecological nightmare, fueling wildfires, pushing out native species and creating economic burdens, especially here in Idaho.

Idaho Matters spoke with Boise State professor Stephen Novak to learn more about this invasive species.