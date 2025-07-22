© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

DAR leads reforestation efforts in the wake of Wapiti Fire

By Lucina Glynn
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:25 PM MDT
A group of firefighters hiking with tools as fire burns in the background.
Kyle Miller
/
USDA Forest Service
A group of firefighters work to contain the Wapiti Fire Sept. 10, 2024.

Last summer, the Wapiti Fire blazed through Idaho's national forests, destroying over 120,000 acres and leaving a trail of devastation across the Stanley area.

But out of the ashes, the Daughters of the American Revolution have started a fundraiser to jumpstart restoration efforts.

Project Pinecone will send nearly a quarter million pine seedlings to the area over the next few years to revive the once-vibrant landscape.

Janice Beller, a Boise resident and the honorary state regent of Idaho's Daughters of the American Revolution joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the Project.

