Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Idaho Matters

Exploring migration through art: New exhibit looks back on our history of movement

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:17 PM MST
Tiffany Chung, Nutmeg (process photo), 2024, embroidery thread on linen
Tiffany Chung
Sun Valley Museum of Art
In recent months the topic of immigration has taken over headlines, prompting a wide debate on the issue, and though it is not a new conversation, it is an important one.

Which is why the Sun Valley Museum of Art is exploring migration in its upcoming exhibition series "Landscapes on Migration."

Assistant Director and Curator at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, Courtney Gilbert, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.

