Exploring migration through art: New exhibit looks back on our history of movement
In recent months the topic of immigration has taken over headlines, prompting a wide debate on the issue, and though it is not a new conversation, it is an important one.
Which is why the Sun Valley Museum of Art is exploring migration in its upcoming exhibition series "Landscapes on Migration."
Assistant Director and Curator at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, Courtney Gilbert, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.