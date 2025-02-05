Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 5, 2025

Numerous U.S. government health websites and resources have been taken down or modified as agencies comply with executive orders from President Donald Trump.

For example, public health information was taken down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website about contraception guidance, a fact sheet about HIV and a set of government surveys showing transgender students suffer higher rates of depression, drug use, bullying and other problems.

After this information was scrubbed, the Infectious Disease Society of America issued a statement condemning the removal of information about HIV and transgender people. And during all of this, Elon Musk is trying to close down USAID.