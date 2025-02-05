© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 5, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 5, 2025 at 3:45 PM MST
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Numerous U.S. government health websites and resources have been taken down or modified as agencies comply with executive orders from President Donald Trump.

For example, public health information was taken down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website about contraception guidance, a fact sheet about HIV and a set of government surveys showing transgender students suffer higher rates of depression, drug use, bullying and other problems.

After this information was scrubbed, the Infectious Disease Society of America issued a statement condemning the removal of information about HIV and transgender people. And during all of this, Elon Musk is trying to close down USAID.

So what does all of this mean, and why should we care? Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable.

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

